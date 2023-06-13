After Clip Of Deer Eating Snake, Video Of Giraffe Chewing Bones Baffles Internet

Giraffes are the tallest herbivores in the world

After a video of a deer munching on a snakeleft the internet in disbelief, a similar video showing a giraffe chewing on bones has emerged. Notably, deers and giraffes are both herbivores and green plants form their staple diet. However, the unusual behaviour of these animals has left internet users confused.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing amazing wildlife videos, shared the video and explained, ''Giraffes are herbivores & use their long necks to reach the leaves & buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But sometimes chew & eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing.''

Giraffes are the tallest herbivores in the world and feed on a variety of plant species. However, feeding on bones provides giraffes with the calcium and phosphorous they need for their skeletons, according to National Geographic. Bones are manipulated in and out of the mouth by the tongue while being sucked and chewed in a process called Osteophagia. The bones are not swallowed but simply dropped when the individual has gained enough nutrients. Giraffes also consume horns, fallen antlers, and ivory to get nutrients.

In a similar video that went viral, a deer was seen standing by the roadside in a forest area and chewing on a snake. “Is he eating a snake?” the man recording the act can be heard saying the in the background.

Notably, deers also may pursue flesh because they lack minerals like phosphorous, salt, and calcium, especially in the winter months when plant life is scarce. This allows them to compensate for the nutrient deficiencies they may experience in their herbivorous diet.