After Blue Origin Debacle, Katy Perry Mocked For Her "Lifetimes Tour" Show: "This Is Embarrassing"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Katy Perry is facing criticism for her recent concert in Mexico City. Social media users mocked her choreography and performance quality. Several uninspired moments from the show have racked up millions of views.

Days after her space venture was mocked, singer Katy Perry is now receiving flak from social media users for her Lifetimes Tour that kicked off in Mexico City on Wednesday (Apr 23). The Teenage Dream singer is being mocked for her cringeworthy choreography and awkward costumes, in addition to the dull performance.

The concert was the first of a three-night residency at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, which marks the start of her world tour that comes in the backdrop of the release of her 2024 comeback album, 143.

Several exceedingly uninspired moments from the show have gone viral on social media, raking up millions of views with the majority unimpressed by her performance.

"I'm convinced when Katy Perry landed on the moon, she sent an alien back in her place," wrote one user, while another added: "Jesus. She did a better job pretending to be an astronaut than she does pretending to be a pop singer. This is....embarrassing."

A third commented: "I just saw a video from this tour where she's like fighting a big HVAC-looking snake monster puppet on stage during "ET" with a two-sided lightsaber. It honestly looks like something a high school theatre production would put together and I am so perplexed."

I'm convinced when Katy Perry landed on the moon she sent an alien back in her place pic.twitter.com/eZP1NCSnCi — greg (@greg16676935420) April 25, 2025

When no amount of glitz, strobe lights, lasers, smoke, back up dancers, or skimpy costumes can mask how truly awful you are as a performer. pic.twitter.com/DP2stzzaKF — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 25, 2025

For $333 you can buy a standing room only ticket to see astronaut Katy Perry on her Lifetimes Tour. pic.twitter.com/hZE4XyqeuE — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 24, 2025

Perry's space venture

Earlier this month, Ms Perry made headlines after she flew to space for 11 minutes as part of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin crew, which included Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King. The star's tourism mission also included astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

The mission, however, came under fire from social media users and celebrities alike who felt the entire exercise was a massive waste of taste and money.

Actor Olivia Munn said: "There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What's the point?"

Model and actor Emily Ratajkowski also criticised this mission, describing the flight as "beyond parody."

American fast food chain, Wendy's, responded to a report of Ms Perry's space mission with the comment, "Can we send her back?"

Can we send her back — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

The popular fast-food chain didn't stop there. It unleashed a series of responses to multiple posts. On Ms Perry returning to Earth and kissing the ground, Wendy's referenced her 2008 hit song and wrote: "I kissed the ground and I liked it."