African Man Reveals 8 Reasons Why He Prefers India Over West: 'I Feel...'

An African man has gone viral on social media after he shared a list of reasons as to why he prefers India over the West. Pascal Olaleye, who dropped out of the University of Lagos in 2021 and landed in India the same year, took to Instagram to share a video titled, "Why I prefer India Over the West As A Nigerian," where he listed eight reasons for not venturing beyond India.

From the relatively low crime rate to easy availability of basic amenities to the hospitality of Indians among others, Mr Olaleye highlighted that he felt welcome in the country, which was not the case in other countries.

Here are the 8 reasons Mr Olaleye listed in his viral video:

India has very few homeless people on the street, since the rent is very affordable.

From my experience, the crime rate is very low in India, you would feel safe living in India.

In India, not only can the rich and middle class afford basic amenities, but even the poor can afford education and healthcare, because they are free.

Indians are very hospitable and welcoming, ain't even lying. You would never experience that level of hospitality anywhere in Europe.

English is widely spoken in India; you can get around with English, unlike in Europe, where it's incredibly difficult.

In India, you would not get racist looks.

I feel respected as a man here in India.

In India, I feel at peace, and I feel welcomed here.

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read | Ukrainian Woman Reveals 3 Changes In Life After Marrying Indian Man: 'I Can't Imagine...'

'You're welcome in India'

As the post went viral, garnering nearly 60,000 views, social media users lauded Mr Olaleye for presenting a positive picture of India to the world.

"Crime rates are actually very low, especially for tourists in India, as compared to the West and other countries. Absolutely agree. Much safer experience for tourists," said one user, while another added: "You are always welcome in India, bro."

A third commented: "Anyone disagreeing with him please know he is talking comparatively. Compared to West yes, India has a lot less homelessness and crime. Not that it doesn't exist. But comparatively much less."

In a previous video, Mr Olaleye stated that living in India allowed him to have a sense of real freedom where he did not experience discrimination and judgment.