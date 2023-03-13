Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Relatable Tweet On Board Exams Goes Viral

The Twitter post garnered more than 656,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

Board exams are stressful, and the anxiety around the exam and the pressure to outshine others is enough to give students a nightmare. Additionally, for most students, one of the most feared subjects happens to be Mathematics. And this is exactly what Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also thinks. On Sunday, the 'Action Hero' star shared a post that you may find very relatable if you also dislike the subject.

As students across the country brave the examinations, Mr Khurrana shared his thoughts about board exams. "Math exam done Matlab board exams done (Math exams are over, means board exams are over)," he tweeted.

Take a look below:

Math exam done matlab board exams done. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 12, 2023

In no time, Mr Khurrana's tweet accumulated a ton of reactions. While some users agreed with him, others shared that they found a different subject stressful.

"And exam khatam matlab Math ke result ka load chalu (And once the exam is done, means the stress for Math's result begins)," commented one user. "For me, Physics exam done matlab semester exam done (For me, once the Physics exam was done means the semester exam is done)," wrote another.

A third user said, "I have my accounts lecture in minutes and it's killing me. Math hate is real," while a fourth added, "Don't underestimate Science".

Some users even pointed out that they liked mathematics. "Maths is the easiest subject ever!" shared one user. "Sabse aasaan exam thi bhai ye (It was the most easiest exam, brother). Main fear was Chemistry," commented another.

Mr Khurrana shared the tweet on Sunday and since then it has garnered more than 656,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mr Khurrana will next be seen in 'Dream Girl 2', which is set to hit the theatres on July 7. Besides Mr Khurrana, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

