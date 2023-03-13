This Railway Station In India Resembles A Chessboard, Railway Ministry Shares Pic

Ministry of Railways shared an interesting fact about Charbagh

The Railways Ministry often uses its social media handles to share fascinating pictures of railway stations across India and keeps followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. This time, the Ministry of Railways shared an interesting fact about Charbagh, one of North India's largest railway stations.

Ministry of Railways shared the picture and wrote, ''Did you know? In the city of Nawabs, the Lucknow railway station, located at Charbagh, is a stunning architectural wonder that looks like a chessboard from above.'' The picture shows the station's domes and pillars giving the impression of chess pieces.

In the city of Nawabs, the Lucknow railway station, located at Charbagh, is a stunning architectural wonder that looks like a chessboard from above.

A text insert on the image reads, ''The Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow appears like a chessboard from an aerial view. The station's domes and pillars give the impression of chess pieces, making it a unique architectural wonder that attracts many visitors.''

The ministry shared the pictures on March 12 and since then, the tweet has amassed 1244 likes and close to 400 retweets.

One user wrote, ''Wow!! The architectural design of Charbagh railway station in Lucknow is truly remarkable! The resemblance to a chessboard and chess pieces is both creative and impressive, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in unique architecture and Chess.'' A second wrote, ''It is the best railway station in India which has a rich Boulevard at station periphery. None of station India is like Charbaug railway station.''

Meanwhile, some were confused as they commented that the station looked nothing like a chessboard. Another commented, ''Are the tourists Taken atop to show this view? Or is it like we land there, and we see nothing "on the ground?''

Notably, one needs to understand that the station resembles a chessboard only when it is viewed from above. An aerial view of the station gives the appearance of a chessboard with the domes as its pieces.