Viral Video Shows Passengers Doused With Water On Platform, Indian Railways Responds

A video going viral on social media has sparked a barrage of criticism towards Indian Railways after passengers sleeping on the platform at Lucknow's Charbagh station were sprayed with cold water, amid the prevailing cold wave conditions. The footage showed the passengers, who usually sleep on the Indian platforms, waiting for the trains, being shrugged off and forced to vacate the space by the railway staffers.

The incident, which allegedly transpired last week, showed passengers hastily gathering their belongings, including blankets, as they were forced to leave the platform, which was then cleaned by the railway staff.

A section of social media users were left angered by the incident and slammed the railways staff for not showing some sensitivity towards the passengers.

"Heart breaks man, so much poverty and disregard everywhere, govt after govt has failed the people while the politicians are padding their accounts in one tax heaven after another," said one social media user, while another added: "The station needs cleaning but not like this, more so in such biting cold. No consideration even for small kids! Where should the passengers go if their trains are late and waiting rooms are brimming?"

However, some agreed with the officials for clearing the platform, saying it was not the spot to rest as it could cause nuisance to others.

"Railway platform is not a place for lodging. If you have a ticket, use waiting rooms or wait outside," a user commented.

At #Lucknow's #Charbagh railway station, passengers, some sleeping while others waiting for their trains on platforms 8 and 9 faced the insensitivity of the cleaning staff who poured water on them and that too during the cold night to wake them up.



As the controversy snowballed, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Lucknow office issued a statement, claiming that the cleaning staff had been chided, while advising the passengers to not sleep on the platform.

"Necessary instructions have been issued to the cleaning staff and CHI [Chief Health Inspector]," read the DRM statement.

"Passengers are also advised to avoid sleeping on the platforms. The station provides adequate facilities, including waiting halls, dormitories and retiring rooms, which passengers are encouraged to utilise," it added.