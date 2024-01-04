Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Calls Himself 'Orry Of Intellectuals', Video Viral

Journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra was participating in a podcast.

In a recent podcast with ANI's Smita Prakash, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, a journalist and commentator on defence matters, shared something that became popular on the internet.

In the video, he appeared dressed like Yasser Arafat, who was a Palestinian political leader. When the moderator, Smita Prakash, asked him about his clothing, Mr Mitra humorously referred to himself as 'OrryJit Arafat' in a funny accent.

Seated next to him was Sushant Sareen, a journalist and senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. Mr Sareen jokingly remarked that the original Orry associates with wealthy individuals, while Abhijit is hanging out with them. In response, Smita Prakash teased that Abhijit is the "Orry of Poor People." Hearing this, Abhijit amusingly claimed to be the "Orry of intellectuals."

Watch the video here:

The video has gained widespread popularity on social media, attracting a considerable number of views. Some were curious and asked about the identity of Orry, but many social media-savvy users and film enthusiasts were already familiar with him.

Orhan Awatramani, also known as 'Orry', is often spotted partying and hanging out with Bollywood celebrities including Jahnavi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and Sara Ali Khan. Most recently, his pictures with Nita Ambani, Deepika Padukone, and Shubhman Gill at the launch of Jio World Plaza went viral online. Also known as "Bollywood's BFF," he has been making the rounds lately for his bold fashion choices and fan following.

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra is a journalist and senior fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies. His research focuses on defense issues, specializing in defense economics, technology and procurement, and nuclear dynamics. He also deals with governance issues and non-traditional security threats. He has been a visiting fellow at Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Stimson Center, Washington, DC. He holds an MA in International Relations from Monash University, Melbourne.