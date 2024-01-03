'Orry Culture Is Dangerous': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Shares What Her Friend Said

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi described Bollywood as a 'ticketed zoo'.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, known for her role in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa with Shah Rukh Khan, is worried about the growing impact of the 'Orry' culture. She believes that the media focuses too much on how much celebrities' clothes cost and their other lifestyle-related content instead of celebrating their professional achievements. Ms Krishnamoorthi wants the media to talk more about people who have worked hard to achieve success on their own rather than just discussing what celebrities wear.

According to her, the Hindi film industry has transformed into what she calls a 'ticketed zoo.' In this scenario, visibility is prioritized over talent, and success is closely tied to popularity.

In a scathing post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ms Krishnamoorthy delves into the psychology behind "Orry culture," attributing it to deep-seated insecurities and a desperate need for external validation. She argues that flaunting designer labels as a status symbol is a hollow attempt to compensate for a lack of genuine individuality and worth.

This isn't the first instance where the former actress has spoken out about the negative aspects of the Hindi film industry. Last year, she candidly discussed her experience with the casting couch in Bollywood.

Recalling the experience, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said that a filmmaker-producer once asked her to spend the night with him. "We were meeting in a hotel, and in those days, a lot of meetings happened in hotels. It was quite common. I said that I am very close to my father. He said, 'Very nice, then call your father and tell him that I will drop you back home tomorrow morning,'".

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi added that it took a while for her to "process" what was happening. "I was almost on the verge of tears. I picked up all my stuff, and I said I'm just coming, and I ran. It takes you a while to process. Then I was like, It's 4-5 pm right now. What am I going to do with him until tomorrow morning? Then it started striking me what he was probably intending," she added.