A Tiger Stalks An Elephant In Video Shared By Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra's Twitter video shows a tiger observing an elephant.

Footage of a tiger silently observing an elephant is going viral on social media - and businessman Anand Mahindra's tweet sums up the video perfectly. The 59-second video begins by showing the elephant standing (apparently alone) in a field. However, as the camera zooms into the bushes behind the jumbo, a tiger comes into view. The footage shows the tiger sitting in the bushes, stalking the elephant silently but intently.

Anand Mahindra, 65, borrowed the words of Romantic English poet William Blake to describe the chilling scene.

"William Blake's famous poem comes alive in this amazing clip," he wrote while quoting from TheTyger.

"Tyger Tyger, burning bright ..... In what distant deeps or skies. Burnt the fire of thine eyes?" the Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote while sharing the clip.

Mr Mahindra added that the video was shared by his sister, who in turn had received it from a person who claimed that it was shot at Nagarhole National Park And Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Watch the video below:

Shared on Saturday, the video has been viewed over 40,000 times on the microblogging platform, where it has also collected a ton of reactions.

Mr Mahindra often shares engaging content with his 8.2 million followers on Twitter. A few days ago, he had shared a touching Christmas video, writing that it had made him cry.