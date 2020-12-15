'Made Me Cry So Early In The Day': Anand Mahindra On Christmas Video

"No granddaughter yet but my grandson's that age," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

With Christmas around the corner and the festivities kicking in, noted industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a heartwarming video on Twitter today which he said made him "cry so early in the day."

The chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to post a touching Christmas video. "Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson's that age…" he tweeted.

The video, an advertisement, begins with a grandfather, who wakes up every day and practises weight with a picture by his side. Keeping us guessing till the end, the video shows the onlookers trying to figure out why was the elderly man exercising. In the end, the grandfather can be seen visiting his granddaughter with a gift -- a Christmas star -- which he helps her put on top of a decorated tree.

The 2-minute video was viewed close to 20,000 times within an hour of Mr Mahindra's tweet.

Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson's that age... https://t.co/YhRG7eGfph — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 15, 2020

Reacting to the video, Twitterati said they were "moved" and had "tears" watching the video.

"Touching and a message with a thought. Simply lovely Merry Christmas!!!!" a twitter user wrote.

"I'm touched and moved to read that you don't hesitate to write in social media that emotional clips like this make you cry !! Kudos to you," another user said.

Anand Mahindra is known for inspiring people and sharing with many stories of talented people on Twitter.

Earlier, the 65-year-old industrialist had shared a video of an eight-year-old dubbed as the "fastest kid in the world."

"He's like a machine. His legs are a blur when he runs. Undoubtedly will become the fastest man in the world," reads the caption shared alongside the clip.