'A Prison Sentence': Gurugram Resident's Rant About Noida Commute Viral

A social media post from a Gurugram resident has gone viral, detailing the reality of their office commute to Noida. The user dubbed the journey a "prison sentence," revealing that six to seven hours of their day were spent simply travelling to and from the office.

"I've been doing the Gurgaon-Noida daily trip for three years. That is like, at least 6-7 hours every day, every eight days a month. I know the entire Yamuna Expressway so well that even that's getting me furious," the user wrote in the r/gurgaon subreddit.

The resident said they had patiently undertaken the commute all these years, as the office was being relocated to a new building in Gurugram.

"For 18 months I was waiting. Dreaming. They built a swanky new office in Gurgaon! A glorious 15-20 min drive for me! I thought, okay, finally, the heavens will open, my mental and physical well-being will improve, and they'll give us the blanket approval," they said.

However, the dream of a short commute could not materialise as the top hierarchy decided not to move their teams to Gurugram.

"They don't want to approve it. Some lame, silly reason, I don't even know what it is. The people who literally don't have to drive more than 30 minutes are deciding that I need to keep losing my soul on the highway," the resident said, adding that the behaviour by the top officials was the "height of harassment and toxicity".

"When will the Indian management improve and stop doing this crazy stuff. It's too much. I need a vacation and a better job."

Check the viral post here:

Also Read | Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Goes Viral Again For His Nonchalance: 'The Man, The Myth, The Legend'

'You will burn out'

As the post went viral, social media users sympathised with the individual, with the majority advising them to quit and look for other opportunities.

"Try and look for a new job. You will burn out sooner than you thin,k and it will take a toll on your health!" said one user, while another added: "HR here, three years is enough. Leave for your sanity and save your time and money."

A third commented: "I have done the Gurugram to Noida commute for six years. I would not recommend it to anyone ever. The amount of time wasted over the years, I regret it a lot now. You should either rent a house near your office or switch companies."

A fourth said: "You're unnecessarily playing with your patience, mind and stress level. Do not attempt to become a sanskari employee at your workplace. Put down your papers and look out for something else."