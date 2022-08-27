A New Take On Kala Chashma Is Here. Internet Calls It 'Rocking'

Kala Chashma was sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah & Neha Kakkar.

The hit Bollywood track Kala Chashma is making noise on social media and for all the right reasons. The party number from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Baar Baar Dekho has everyone, including people in foreign countries, on the dance floor.

From a group of Peppa Pigs to the dance troop The Quick Style, people are trying their hands at giving cool spins to the hit number.

We have found a new version and it is said to be the “best one so far.”

The clip, which was shot at an indoor volleyball court, features a group of girls shaking a leg to the peppy beats. The act is electrifying, to say the least. The clip has, so far, garnered more than 14 million views on social media.

People have followed the comment space with fire emojis.

One person called it “rocking”.

“You are amazing,” read one of the reactions.

Another claimed that she has watched the video on loop. “Watched this way too many times,” she wrote.

Some wanted to know the name of the song.

This user, spoke on behalf of all of us, when he said, “Kala Chashma going worldwide.”

Meanwhile, a person thought that the music is from Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ms Marvel series. “Wait…Is this audio from Ms Marvel?”

A few were not happy with the video quality and called it “poor”.

Kala Chashma was sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah & Neha Kakkar. It was originally composed by Prem Hardeep & Kam Dhillon. The remix part is done by Badshah. The track, which became an instant hit at the time of the film's release in 2018, continues to rule the parties and make people put on their dancing shoes.