"A Lot Can Happen Under A Minute": Man Gets Rejection Mail Within 60 Seconds

In most cases, it takes days, sometimes even weeks, to get a response from a potential employer. But a man was lucky and unlucky at the same time, he received a reply, in the form of a rejection, to his job application within 60 seconds.

The man shared the disheartening experience on Reddit, posting a screenshot of his email and writing, "A lot can happen under a minute. Yes, one minute."

"I just want to clarify that I checked all the boxes needed: qualification, right to work in the USA, years of experience, location etc. The rejection email said they filled the position, so my question is why make me take time off my day to apply for it then," he added.

The attached image shows the user received confirmation of his application being received at 11:54 am. And a minute later, he got another email rejecting his application.

In the comments, the applicant revealed the full content of the rejection mail which read, "We appreciate your interest in our open Customer Success Manager position. We regret to inform you that the available position has been filled.



"We therefore cannot give your application further consideration at the present time. Your resume will be kept on file for future reference should an opening arise. We wish you good luck in your career search."



Comment

byu/Delicious-Demand-495 from discussion

inrecruitinghell



Earlier, another Reddit user shared his "hilariously unfortunate" experience of being rejected by a company while he was still being interviewed for the role on a Zoom call. In his post, the man revealed that the incident happened during his second round of interviews with a panel of senior managers and the Chief of Staff.

The man shared that he was ready for the third round of interviews, but he suddenly received a rejection email mid-interview.