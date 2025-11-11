900km Journey For A Home-Cooked Meal: China Man Quits Job To Feed University Daughter

A devoted father in China has captured hearts online after quitting his job and travelling 900 kilometres to ensure his daughter could enjoy home-style meals at university, according to South China Morning Post.

According to News Report, the man, identified as Li Bingdi's father, left his job at a barbecue restaurant in Tianjin after his daughter complained about the food served in her school canteen at Jilin Normal University in Siping, Jilin province. She described the meals as unhygienic and lacking the familiar “taste of home.”

Determined to make her feel more comfortable, Li's father journeyed to southern China to learn how to cook fried rice and noodles, dishes his daughter loved. After mastering the recipes, he rented a small food stall near the university gates.

His stall opened in mid-October and quickly drew attention from students and social media users alike, who praised his dedication and affection. The story has since trended widely across mainland Chinese platforms, highlighting the lengths parents are willing to go for their children's happiness.

After earning little on his first day, Li's daughter shared his story online. The post went viral, drawing students, teachers, and locals to his stall. Many overordered to support him, and his daughter began assisting regularly.

“Last month, my father said he felt cold running the stall because of the weather. But now he is hectic with work and his heart feels warm,” the daughter told SCMP.

“My father did not want to make huge profits; he only hoped to make a living. Therefore, he feels at ease staying here for two reasons: looking after me and supporting himself,” she added.

Li junior said she and her father have depended on each other since the death of her mother from leukaemia a few years ago.