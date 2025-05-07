Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

8-Year-Old Orders 70,000 Lollipops On Mother's Phone In US, Racks Up Rs 3 Lakh Bill

An 8-year-old Kentucky boy ordered 70,000 lollipops via Amazon using his mother's phone, resulting in a $4,200 charge.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
8-Year-Old Orders 70,000 Lollipops On Mother's Phone In US, Racks Up Rs 3 Lakh Bill
The family donated the surplus candy to local organizations.
Quick Take
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A Lexington woman found 30 cases of Dum-Dum lollipops on her doorstep.
Her 8-year-old son, Liam, accidentally ordered 70,000 candies online.
The total cost of the unexpected order was approximately $4,200.

In Lexington, Kentucky, a woman was stunned to find 30 cases of Dum-Dum lollipops-totalling approximately 70,000 candies-delivered to her doorstep, all ordered by her 8-year-old son, Liam, using her phone. The unexpected Amazon purchase amounted to about $4,200 (Rs 3,55,795). Liam, who has foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), intended to host a carnival for his friends and use the lollipops as prizes. Although he often plays with his mother's phone under supervision, this was the first time he made such a purchase.

Upon discovering the charge, Holly LaFavers contacted Amazon, which advised her to reject the delivery for a refund. However, 22 boxes still arrived. Seeking assistance, LaFavers turned to her community via Facebook. 

"Hi, everyone! Liam ordered 30 cases of Dum-Dums, and Amazon will not let me return them," she wrote on Facebook.

Neighbours, friends, local businesses, and even banks stepped in to purchase the surplus candy. Eventually, after media coverage and further discussions, Amazon agreed to issue a full refund. 

"Thank you to everyone who has offered to buy a box (or two) or shared the post. I believe they are all sold!! I will get them to Somerset as quickly as I can."

LaFavers and Liam donated some of the lollipops to local institutions, including a church and school. Amazon expressed satisfaction in turning the situation into a positive outcome.

"I contacted Amazon as soon as I realised what had happened. They originally told me to reject the delivery, and they would refund my money. The driver never knocked or rang the doorbell, so now they will not take them back," she added.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Amazon, Dum-Dum Lollipops, Unauthorized Purchase
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com