70-Year-Old 'Insta Uncle' Hits 10,000 Subscribers On YouTube, Celebrates Milestone

Vinod Kumar Sharma, a 70-year-old vlogger from Uttar Pradesh popularly known as "Insta Uncle," recently celebrated reaching 10,000 subscribers on YouTube. After his debut vlog went viral in January 2026, he has gained significant popularity across social media for his sincere and humble storytelling. To mark his 10,000-subscriber milestone on YouTube, Sharma shared a heartwarming video showing him waiting for his live subscriber count to flip from 9,999 to 10,000. The room was festively decorated with balloons and streamers, and he expressed deep gratitude to his growing audience.

"My family has grown up a lot; 10,000 people started listening to an ordinary person's story on YouTube too. 20 January 2026. I took my first step into the world of social media. Today, 10k people on YouTube and 107k people on Instagram have become part of this journey. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he wrote in the caption of the video.

The heartwarming video has captured hearts online, with viewers showering praise on Sharma for pursuing his passion for content creation later in life. Many celebrated his achievement, hailing his enthusiasm and dedication. One user wrote, "May your followers grow more numerous, and may you have a happy, healthy, and comfortable life. More power to you."

Another commented, "Congratulations, Uncle Ji. You deserve millions, we can learn a lot from your words."

The official YouTube Creators India account also commented on his post and wrote, "Proof that creating has no age limit -happy 10k, Uncleji! The journey has just started."

His Vlogging Journey

Sharma started his social media journey on January 20, 2026, with a debut vlog where he candidly admitted he was new to the process but wanted to spend his retirement in a meaningful way. The video quickly garnered millions of views, turning him into an internet sensation.

In his debut video, he humbly introduced himself, saying, "70 saal ki umr mein apna pehla vlog bana raha hoon" (Making my first vlog at 70). He explained he was trying something new to stay engaged, despite having no prior experience. He further said that he doesn't know how to vlog but was trying it as a way to spend his time meaningfully during retirement.

Beyond his YouTube success, Sharma has also built a large following on Instagram, boasting 130,000 followers. Users love his authenticity, describing his vlogs as a refreshing and inspiring reminder that it is never too late to learn something new.