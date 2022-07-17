53-Year-Old Man In US Sets Record For Pushing Peanut Up Mountain Using His Nose

Previously, a man had pushed a peanut up Pikes Peak with his nose 93 years ago.

A man from the United States recently broke a strange record by pushing a peanut up a mountain using his nose. 53-year-old Bob Salem from Colorado also made history by becoming the first person in the 21st Century to push a peanut up Pikes Peak with a contraption taped to his nose.

A video shared on Facebook by the City of Manitou Springs Government showed a part of Mr Salem's efforts that started on July 9. He took almost seven days to complete his task. A ceremonial finish took place on July 15. He was greeted by cheers, a letter from the City of Manitou Springs, and a letter from Mayor John Suthers with the City of Colorado Springs.

Speaking about his history-making feat, Mr Salem said, “There is no city like Manitou Springs. I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs' 150th Celebration. I hope everyone takes the time to visit and indulge in the rich history the Pikes Peak area represents. You won't want to leave.”

The video has been viewed over 9,000 times. It has also accumulated comments from many. One user said, “Let's go Bob!,” while another simply wrote, “wow”.

According to 9News, the previous record was eight days. A man had pushed a peanut up Pikes Peak with his nose 93 years ago. Since then, the challenge has been tackled a few times but never in the 21st Century.

