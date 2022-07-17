Chris Hemsworth Stopped Eating Meat Before Kissing Vegan Thor Co-Star Natalie Portman

'Thor: Love and Thunder'was released on July 8.

Hollywood star Natalie Portman recently revealed that her Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was so considerate of her being a vegan that he purposely avoided eating meat before filming a kissing scene.

Ms Portman, who reprised her role as Jane Foster in the new Thor film, discussed Mr Hemsworth's gesture during a recent appearance on the UK radio series “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp”. When grilled on whether Mr Hemsworth had any hidden flaw, Ms Portman had nothing but pleasant things to say about her co-star.

“He's (Chris Hemsworth) really nice. He's really a good guy,” Ms Portman said, adding, “The day we had a kiss scene he didn't eat meat that morning because I'm vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That's not something I'm angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He's a very nice person.”

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's Hand Drawn Plot Map For Mind-Bending Inception

As per CNN, Mr Hemsworth eats 10 meals a day, around 4,500 calories, to maintain the God of Thunder figure. Ms Portman, on the other hand, has been a vegan for most of her life. She doesn't insist that her co-stars stop eating meat before their onscreen kiss, however, she said that it was a considerate gesture by Mr Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder was released on July 8 and since it has collected more than $302 million at the global box office. It delivered the third-highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film, after Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home and Benedict Cumberbatch-led Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film revolves around Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor as they try to take down Christan Bale's Gorr the God Butcher, a serial killer out to eliminate all gods. The movie has been directed by Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok as well.