1,000-Year-Old Viking-Era Artefact Could Be Thor's Hammer In Making

Archaeologists in northern Germany have uncovered a significant Viking-era hoard dating back to the Early Middle Ages. The discovery was made by the Schleswig-Holstein State Archaeological Office (ALSH) in collaboration with the Schleswig-Holstein Detector Group.

The artefacts were found near the banks of the Schlei River, close to Haithabu (also known as Hedeby), a major maritime trading centre in northern Europe from the 9th to the mid-11th century.

The hoard includes around 200 silver objects - hack silver, Arab coin fragments (dirhams), ingots, and jewellery - shedding new light on the region's trading networks and cultural exchanges.

Among the most intriguing finds is a finely crafted filigree pendant. Archaeologists believe it could be either a Christian cross or an unfinished Thor's hammer - two powerful symbols representing competing belief systems during the Viking Age.

"If it is a cross, it may be one of the earliest signs of Christianisation in the region," said Birte Anspach, spokesperson for the State Archaeological Office. She noted the find may be linked to the missionary journeys of St Ansgar, who travelled to the area in the 9th century.

However, Anspach added that conversion was gradual. "Ansgar didn't arrive and suddenly everyone turned away from the old gods. Christianisation was a long process, taking generations. Most people around Haithabu remained pagan for the next century."

Interestingly, the pendant's eyelet is on the longer arm - suggesting it would hang upside down if it were a cross, possibly indicating it was meant to be a Thor's hammer instead.

Thor's Hammer And Its Connection To Norse Mythology

In Norse mythology, Thor's hammer - Mjolnir - was said to possess divine powers. Forged by dwarves, it was wielded by the god Thor in his battles against giants and remains a potent symbol of Norse paganism.