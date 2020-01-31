3-Year-Old's Viral Song About Dinosaurs In Love Will Give You All The Feels

Fenn Rosenthal's song about ill-fated dinosaurs has taken social media by storm.

The Internet did not expect to have its heart broken like this. But that's exactly what a song going viral online is doing - giving social media users all the feels. British musician Tom Rosenthal recently took to Twitter to share the song that was written and composed by his three-year-old daughter, Fenn. Titled 'Dinosaurs in Love', this tear-jerker about doomed dinosaurs has taken social media by storm.

According to Mr Rosenthal, 33, Fenn came up with the lyrics all by herself and he helped her a little with the tune. While the song starts off innocently enough, describing dinosaurs at a party eating "people", "fruit and cucumber", it soon takes a tragic turn that struck a chord with listeners.

Listen to the latest chartbuster below:

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It's called ‘Dinosaurs in Love'. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

Since being shared online on Wednesday, 'Dinosaurs in Love' has collected 4.9 million views and over 2.3 lakh 'likes'. It has also garnered appreciative comments from thousands, including music-streaming app Spotify who were interested in knowing if three-year-old Fenn had decided on an official release date.

Has Fenn decided on an official release date yet? 🦕💚 — Spotify (@Spotify) January 29, 2020

Here is how Twitter users reacted to 'Dinosaurs in Love'

Me thinking about how the dinosaurs fell in love but didn't get to say goodbye pic.twitter.com/6MJ5CtbW2T — Sailor M 🌙 (@MajaGroen) January 29, 2020

The end hit me like a meteor — Gecko (@geckoofficial) January 28, 2020

we're not crying you're crying https://t.co/tIzEtmCmmq — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) January 29, 2020

"I think she's got a really good sense of timing," Mr Rosenthal said of Fenn to CNN.

"She can just about count to 20 so she doesn't really get it if I say that half a million people have listened to the song," he added.