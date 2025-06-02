"Nightmare": Girl Sings Moana Song On Flight Intercom During Delay, Internet Divided

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A video of a girl singing on a Delta flight has gone viral online. The child performed "How Far I'll Go" using the flight's intercom system. Reactions varied, with some passengers enjoying it and others feeling uneasy.

A video of a young girl singing a Disney song on a flight intercom has gone viral, sparking both smiles and sighs across the internet.

The incident took place aboard a Delta Air Lines flight to Orlando, which was delayed for nearly two hours. To pass the time, a child decided to belt out "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana - using the crew's intercom system.

Multiple passengers captured the moment on their phones. While some travellers can be seen quietly singing along, others appear visibly uncomfortable or bemused by the impromptu performance.

This is actually my worst nightmare pic.twitter.com/ip9gDrSE0z — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 28, 2025

One comment on the video on X read, "one of the worst things you can do to a child is raise them to genuinely believe the whole world is begging for their talent." Another comment described the situation as "an actual nightmare."

Not everyone was annoyed, though. Some passengers praised the girl's confidence and vocal ability. "I don't see anything wrong with this video. Cool kid showing her singing talent," one person wrote. Another added, "Oh, for crying out loud, they were on the ground for a two-hour delay. This child wanted to do something to cheer people up. It's cute and, more importantly, gave the other passengers a distraction from the boredom of sitting on the tarmac."

The reason behind the performance remains unclear, but Delta Airlines acknowledged the moment in a statement to Newsweek: "We appreciate the customer sharing her talents and apologise to our customers for the delay in their travels."