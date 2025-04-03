Delhi Metro Passenger Breaks Into Impromptu Song And Dance Inside Coach, Internet Is Amused

In its 23-year history, the Delhi Metro has become the city's lifeline, renowned for its convenience. However, recent times have seen the metro making headlines for unusual reasons, primarily due to unruly passenger behavior. Videos of unexpected fights, public displays of affection, dance performances, and bizarre fashion choices have surfaced online, leaving viewers stunned. A new video has emerged, showcasing a man dancing and singing inside a Delhi Metro coach.

The 33-second clip, originally posted on Reddit, has elicited laughter and humorous responses from users. The accompanying caption joked, "You don't need any subscription to binge-watch in Delhi Metro." The video captures the man, standing near the coach door, spontaneously breaking into song and dance as he waits for his stop. His impromptu performance leaves fellow passengers stunned, with some watching in surprise and others quickly grabbing their phones to record the moment.

Here's the video:

While some internet users admired the man's carefree spirit, others transformed the moment into humorous memes, poking fun at the unexpected in-transit entertainment. One user wrote, "I witness metro drama almost every day, it's always so interesting that I'm forced to keep my phone away,"

Another commented, "Happiness look like this not getting the thickest pay check at the end of the month but actually building your inner happiness and keeping a smile on my face, I was like this once but life need to have competition and you can't easily settle for less."

A third said, "Call them anything, but these people sure know how to lighten the mood."

Earlier, a video surfaced showing a heated argument between a man and a group of women in a crowded Delhi Metro on the Blue Line near Janakpuri West. The man, seated with a backpack and earphones, refused to give up his seat to a woman, sparking debate.