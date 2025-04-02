Video: Delhi Metro Passenger's Refusal To Give Up Seat Leads To Verbal Spat, Internet Divided

Arguments over seats have become a common issue in the Delhi Metro, largely due to overcrowding and a lack of etiquette among passengers. The metro's priority seating designations, intended for senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with disabilities, are often ignored, leading to conflicts. Recently, a video has surfaced showing a heated argument between a man and a group of women in a crowded Delhi Metro on the Blue Line near Janakpuri West. The man, seated with a backpack and earphones, refused to give up his seat to a woman, sparking debate.

The video captured by a female passenger shows the tense exchange between a man and bystanders on the Delhi Metro. When urged to "be the bigger person" and give up his seat, the man responded sarcastically, prompting the woman at the center of the dispute to mock him. Despite repeated requests, the man refused to budge, only standing up when his stop arrived.

Watch the video here:

The internet has been divided in its response to the man's decision to keep his seat. While some people feel that he should have offered his seat to the woman standing in the metro coach, others see no issue with him remaining seated, arguing that he had as much right to the seat as anyone else.

One user wrote, "If it's not a ladies' seat, why should he get up? Equality works both ways."

Another commented, "First they need an entire women's coach in metro train, then they want particular seats that are marked in each coach, when nothing works play the sympathy card and vacate seats of young men."

A third said, "Basic decency is to give up a seat for someone who needs it more, be it a woman or an elderly person."

A fourth added, "When he is seated in an unreserved seat, it's totally up to him to give his seat to others. Giving a seat merely because the person is a woman doesn't justify anything. Giving seats to disabled or senior citizens is still justified."

This incident is not an isolated one, as the Delhi Metro has witnessed several similar disputes over seats in the past. In one such incident, a woman forcibly sat on a man's lap after failing to secure a seat, prompting widespread condemnation. Other instances of conflicts over seats in the Delhi Metro include a viral video showing two women passengers fighting over a seat, with the women pulling each other's hair and bystanders attempting to intervene.