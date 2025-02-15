3-Room Suite, Armani Kit And More: Chennai Couple Gives Tour Of Etihad's Ultra-Luxurious Flight

A Chennai couple recently took to Instagram to share their extravagant travel experience aboard Etihad Airways' most luxurious offering, The Residence, on the Airbus A380. The travel influencers, who go by @whimsicalvoyageurs on the internet, shared a video showcasing the extraordinary features and services available on the elite flight, whose ticket prices range between Rs 3-4 lakh. The couple revealed that they travelled from Paris to Abu Dhabi with their child and noted that it was an experience comparable to flying on a private jet.

In the caption, the content creator, Keerthi, mentioned that before boarding the flight, passengers travelling in The Residence are granted access to Etihad's First Class Lounge at Abu Dhabi International Airport. This lounge offered a range of premium services, including a la carte gourmet dining, well-maintained shower suites, and dedicated sleeping pods for relaxation.

Speaking about her onboard experience on Etihad's A380, the influencer revealed that The Residence is a three-room cabin comprising a lounge area, bedroom and a dedicated shower area. She highlighted that the space is designed to accommodate one or two passengers. She also noted that the cabin crew takes care of all in-flight comforts, including a bed-making service to ensure a restful journey.

"This 3-room-suite can be booked by one person or by a couple. And there's only 1 Residence on each A380, which makes it super exclusive. Anytime gourmet dining from their menu, and believe us, you'll want to try them all. And, of course, a large screen TV with your favourite shows/movies with inflight wifi," the couple wrote in the post.

The content creator also revealed the high-end amenities given on the flight. Each passenger receives a Giorgio Armani amenity kit containing skincare products, an eye mask, and other essentials. Additionally, Giorgio Armani's sleepwear is provided for extra comfort, along with an assortment of gourmet chocolates. She concluded her post by saying, "The experience was amazing, almost like flying a private jet, and we had the best time."

The video shared on Instagram just a few days back has gone viral. It has garnered nearly 50,000 likes and over 3.4 million views.

In the comments section, users expressed awe at the unparalleled level of comfort and service. "It actually looks better than most private jet. Amount of space is insane," wrote one user. "The real wealth is her family they are so happy together and complete," commented another.