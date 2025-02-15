"I Feel Like An Idiot": Nikhil Kamath's Valentine's Day Post Goes Viral

While the world celebrated Valentine's Day on February 14, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post - but not for one particular 'special someone'. Instead, Mr Kamath used the occasion to show admiration for India's young entrepreneurs. Taking to Instagram, the billionaire shared a few pictures from an event he recently attended. In the caption, he expressed his appreciation for young entrepreneurs and their innovative ideas in the business world.

"The big takeaway from a full day with India's brightest under age 25 is that I feel like an idiot (need to stop running around doing random meetings and spend more time with these guys). This generation is soo much smarter than mine," Mr Kamath wrote.

"If this is going to be new India, India is going to be just fine. Happy Valentine's Day everyone," he added.

Take a look at the post below:

Social media users instantly took to the comment, appreciating his post and WTFund's initiative for the youth. Notably, WTFund, backed by Mr Kamath, selected 22 founders across nine startups for its latest round. The programme offers funding, along with mentorship and strategic support, to help early-stage startups scale their operations and create an impact.

Reacting to Mr Kamath's post, a user wrote, "True, India is ready for lots of trillion-dollar companies," while another added, "India still has a long way to go to be fine. Fully support your optimism and enthusiasm to spend more time with youth and work towards the youth. Happy Valentine's Day to you too!"

However, some users pointed out the limited number of female entrepreneurs in the group. "Barely any women in India's brightest under 25?" asked one user. "The number of women in this picture is genuinely concerning! Let's hope the amazing ones actually apply," wrote another.

"Just looking at how skewed the brightest group looks on gender (hopefully, not as much on diversity), India still has a long way to be fine. Fully support on your optimism and enthusiasm to spend more time with youth and working towards the youth. Happy Valentine's Day to you too!" commented a third user.

Responding to this, WTFund's official Instagram handle explained, "We have three women founders in this cohort who couldn't be there for the photo, but the real issue is we need more women applying. Take the risk, back yourself-we're rooting for you!"