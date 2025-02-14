X Employee Shares Mom's Text On Valentine's Day. Elon Musk Reacts

As the world celebrates Valentine's Day, an employee of social media platform X has shared a message from her mother for none other than Elon Musk. The message? Elon Musk is her "hero".



Noémi shared the screenshot on X and mentioned Mr Musk in her post. "Your boss, EM is a hero," read the text in the screenshot. The caption read, "From: mom to: @elonmusk Happy Valentine's Day." The employee also added a red heart emoji to the caption.



The Tesla CEO reacted to the post with a heart emoticon, prompting innumerable positive reactions from people on the platform.



Take a look at the post here:

The post went viral, with many praising the billionaire entrepreneur.



Commenting on the post, a person wrote, “Elon is special.”

Another said, “Elon, you're a hero to humanity, leading with heart and vision. Thank you.”

“Yes he is. How awesome it would be to work for him,” remarked another person.

“My beloved @elonmusk, I have witnessed a sight beyond compare. I beheld until all their thrones were cast down, and you, the 'Ancient of Days,' took your rightful seat,” another added.

The cute moment on X came days after Mr Musk's four-year-old son stole the show during a White House Press briefing. Standing beside US President Donald Trump, Mr Musk fielded questions from the media, while the toddler appeared to mimic his father. The billionaire laughed and suggested the kid stay quiet.



Earlier, President Trump introduced the kid saying his name was X, adding he was a "high IX individual".



On Thursday, Mr Musk met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House in Washington DC. The tech tycoon was accompanied by his partner and director of Neuralink, Shivon Zilis, and his three children.

During their "very good" meeting, Mr Musk and PM Modi discussed space, mobility, technology and innovation.