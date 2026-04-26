Product Manager, 25, Breaks Down Rs 90,000 Monthly Expenses In Gurgaon : "Adulting Is One Long Bill"

A 25-year-old product manager from Gurgaon has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of his Rs 90,000 monthly expenses, offering a candid look at the cost of living for young professionals in a tier-1 city. Shivank Goel posted the breakdown on Instagram, highlighting how everyday expenses, rather than an extravagant lifestyle, add up quickly. Despite not spending on parties or luxury hobbies, his monthly outflow reflects the financial reality of urban adulting.

His fixed costs include Rs 18,000 for rent for a 2BHK apartment, along with Rs 2,000 for house help and Rs 1,000 for electricity. Digital essentials such as Wi-Fi, subscriptions, and phone bills come to around Rs 3,000 per month. Notably, his commute and weekday meals cost him nothing, as they are covered by his workplace.

Beyond essentials, he spends about Rs 5,000 on groceries and supplements like protein powder. He also sets aside Rs 20,000 every month for SIP investments, indicating a strong focus on savings and financial planning.

However, a significant portion of his expenses comes from discretionary spending. A single trip cost him Rs 30,000, while another Rs 10,000 went toward miscellaneous purchases, including laundry, shopping, and late-night online orders.

Altogether, his monthly spending touches Rs 90,000 - an amount he pointed out feels substantial, especially given his relatively low-key lifestyle. "So, total wallet damage? 90,000 Rs., which is scary because I don't go out, I don't party, and I have no expensive hobbies. But, I guess adulting in these big cities is just one long bill," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

The post struck a chord with many users online, with several calling it relatable and reflective of the rising cost of living in cities like Gurgaon. Others highlighted the importance of disciplined investing, noting that his savings stood out even amid high expenses.

The viral breakdown has added to broader conversations about how young professionals in urban India are navigating rent, lifestyle costs, and long-term financial goals—all while trying to maintain a balance between spending and saving.