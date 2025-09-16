21-Year-Old Engineer Claims He Earned Over Rs 30,000 In August Simply By "Posting" On X

A 21-year-old engineer's post on X (formerly Twitter) gained huge traction over claims of earning Rs 30,000 a month simply by posting on the social media platform. The user stated that his earnings surpassed the average campus placement salary at his college.

posting on x is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement and I literally only started 2 months ago pic.twitter.com/KRl9HdSYm4 — kanav (@kanavtwt) September 15, 2025

The engineer, whose profile name is Kanav, shared a screenshot of his earnings, revealing that he received Rs 67,419 between July 5 and August 30, with his August earnings alone hitting Rs 32,000.

"Posting on X is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement and I literally only started 2 months ago," The engineer wrote. However, NDTV can't verify the data provided by the engineer.

Kanav earns through X's ad revenue sharing programme, Creator Revenue Sharing, which requires a premium subscription and significant engagement.

He posts tech-related content, finding his audience gradually grew over two-three months. Kanav boasts 882 verified followers and 28.4 million impressions.

my college's average campus placement for contexthttps://t.co/QZWge4SNot — kanav (@kanavtwt) September 15, 2025

His post sparked mixed reactions, with some getting inspired and asking for tips. Meanwhile, some called it "difficult to believe". One user wrote in the comment section, "5.2k posts and 5.2k followers. That's very rare. If all this is achieved in 3 months then it translates to 57 posts per day and 3.6 posts per waking hr assuming you sleep 8hrs/day. Really Impressive but difficult to believe if you're doing anything else (studies/job) other than X."

Meanwhile, one user praised his work, asking, "How did you even scale like this? Commendable."

"Bro could you help on how to start and what you've currently did on x to achieve this," a third user asked.