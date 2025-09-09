From Rs 18,000 In Bengaluru To Dubai: Woman Says She Was Happier Earning Less

An Indian woman's emotional reflection on the pressures of corporate life has gone viral, striking a chord with thousands online. In a video shared on Instagram, Seema Purohit spoke about how her modest first job gave her more happiness than her current high-paying role in Dubai.

Purohit described how she got caught up in the pursuit of better opportunities, what she referred to as the "race" of climbing the corporate ladder and chasing higher salaries. However, she admitted that despite achieving professional success abroad, the sense of fulfilment she once felt in her simpler job is missing.

Watch the video here:

"This life is a race", a phrase often used to describe the relentless pursuit of growth in the corporate world, formed the backdrop of her message. Her honesty resonated with viewers, many of whom commented that her story was relatable.

In a viral Instagram video captioned "Life gave me lemons, and I'm here to rant about it," Seema Purohit reflects on how her modest first job in Bengaluru brought her more joy than her current high-paying role in Dubai. She recalls earning just Rs 18,000 a month in her first job, yet feeling like "the richest girl in the world." Despite the limited income, she could manage her PG rent, enjoy street shopping, canteen food, and clubbing, and even save a little.

Purohit describes that phase as the happiest time of her life, saying she was content with both her salary and her lifestyle. In contrast, she now earns significantly more in Dubai but admits she isn't as happy. Her story highlights how rising income doesn't always equate to rising happiness and has resonated deeply with fellow social media users, sparking conversations about contentment, the cost of ambition, and finding joy in simplicity.

Purohit's post has opened up a larger conversation on work-life balance, mental health, and the emotional costs of chasing ambition without pause.

Several users shared their reactions in the comments section, resonating with Seema's message and offering personal perspectives. One user suggested, "Maybe you're overspending in Dubai; that could be why saving feels difficult." Another commented, "If the race is draining you, step out of it. No one's stopping you."

A third user encouraged her to reconsider her priorities, writing, "If life in Dubai is affecting your peace of mind, consider moving back home. You'll find a good job in India too; don't sacrifice your happiness."

These responses reflect a growing sentiment among professionals who are rethinking the cost of chasing higher salaries at the expense of personal well-being.