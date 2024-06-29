'12-Hour Day, No Hobbies': Woman's Post On Lack Of Work-Life Balance Goes Viral

The post has garnered more than 312,000 views. (Representative pic)

All of us have experienced pressure while working in a corporate set-up. Some jobs have high-pressure deadlines, requiring you to be alert at all times. Most of us have heard instances where people had to put their jobs ahead of everything else. They sometimes had to finish work while on vacation, while riding back in cabs or metros, take meetings while travelling, work overtime, at odd hours, and on weekends, just to meet certain targets and complete projects. Now, a corporate employee's candid reflection on the toll of modern work culture has struck a chord with many.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a woman claimed that her job, taking over 12 hours of her time each day, makes her feel like she has no "self-love" left. "corporate is literally taking 12 hours of my time in a day including traveling and all I do is come home and sleep. This is scary because it looks productive but it's like being a dead puppet with no hobbies or self love," the woman wrote.

In a tweet responding to a comment, the woman also detailed her day. "i wake up at 6 in the morning, get ready and leave for the office by 7 30 so I can reach by 9 30, i leave office by 6 in the evening, sometimes 6 30, 7 ofcourse, then i travel back home and reach by 9 15 something, then I eat food by 9 45/10, then I sleep by 11 bc early morning," she wrote.

The X user shared the post on Wednesday. Since then, it has garnered more than 312,000 views and several comments. Users resonated with her tweet deeply. "it's very weird kind of toxicity I've noticed in corporate. Even the people who had hobbies slowly sip into the cycle of corporate and lose touch with everything they resonated with. And, it's addictive," wrote one user.

"That's true, that is why being financially independent is never actually about the money, it's about freedom, freedom of one's time. Achievement of financial independence through just a job is a bit of a difficult task," expressed another.

"That's where I am at. I come home so exhausted and without any energy to partake in my hobbies. Self care is just curling up in bed, at this point," committed a third. "Modern slavery," simply wrote another.

"Ugh, I hear you! That corporate grind can suck the life out of you. It's important to find ways to reclaim your time and energy. You deserve to be alive, not just functional!" added one user.

Following the overwhelming response, the original poster also shared a follow-up message. "for the first time in my life I'm sad about my tweet being a banger, I am sorry if you relate to this too, things will be better and we will find ourselves," she wrote.