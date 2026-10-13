101-Year-Old Chinese Man's Unusual Diet Includes Coke, Sprite. Here's His Daily Routine

A 101-year-old man in eastern China has caught the internet's attention for his love of Coca-Cola and Sprite, despite the popular advice to limit sugary drinks. His food preferences, relaxed daily routine and remarkable longevity have sparked curiosity and amusement on social media. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Lu Shizeng, a great-grandfather from Zhejiang province, appears to have his own approach to healthy living. While many people are adopting low-sugar diets and other health-conscious habits, Lu continues to enjoy his favourite fizzy drinks and spends much of his savings on food.

Living in the countryside, Lu travels to the local market by rickshaw every five days to buy groceries. His shopping list includes seafood such as fish, shrimp and crabs, along with pork and vegetables.

Until last year, Lu reportedly rode his own tricycle to the market. However, after a fall, his family stopped him from riding it and he began moving around more cautiously.

His Love For Coke, Sprite And Good Food

Lu is particularly fond of carbonated drinks and regularly stocks up on Coca-Cola and Sprite. He especially enjoys chilled Sprite with a few drops of white wine added to it.

His appetite for food is equally impressive. According to his nanny, Lu can finish half a bowl of rice and an entire plate of crabs in one meal. He also enjoys sweet fruits such as watermelon, pears and mandarins.

His two sons, one of whom lives in Beijing while the other runs a nearby factory, have hired a nanny to look after him.

A Regular Sleep Schedule

Despite his unusual beverage preferences, Lu follows a fairly consistent daily routine. He finishes dinner at around 5 pm and goes to sleep at approximately 8 pm. He usually wakes up at 4 am but spends another two hours relaxing and stretching in bed before getting up at 6 am.

He also takes an afternoon nap around noon.

Lu takes pride in his health and says he rarely catches a cold. He also believes his memory remains sharp, allowing him to recall events from his younger days. He has described his blood pressure as relatively low.

The centenarian is also satisfied with the monthly old-age allowance he receives. In Zhejiang province, people aged 100 and above receive 800 yuan (around $120) a month, while those aged 90 to 99 receive 100 yuan.

Internet Reacts To His Longevity

Lu's fondness for sugary soft drinks has prompted amused and curious reactions online, with some users wondering how he has reached 101 despite regularly consuming beverages often discouraged as part of a healthy diet.

Some users suggested that his cheerful outlook and regular sleep schedule could be contributing factors. Others pointed out that longevity depends on several factors, including genetics, and that one person's experience cannot establish the health effects of a particular lifestyle.

One user wrote, "A good mood and a regular sleep schedule are the most important reasons behind his longevity." Another commented, "Some people are born this way. Their lifestyle is only a minor factor in their longevity, which is something that more than 99.9 per cent of people can only dream of."