10-Foot Python Found Under Bus In Delhi. Pic Is Anxiety-Inducing

A bus driver heard a sound coming from under the bus and was shocked to find its source - the huge python

An anxiety-inducing picture shows not one but two people holding a 10-foot-long python that was found under a bus in Delhi. The huge snake was removed from the DTC Rajghat Depot 2 premises and rescued by Conservation NGO Wildlife SOS, according to a press release.

The NGO's team reportedly received a distress call late night on Thursday. The python was spotted by a bus driver filling CNG in the vehicle. He heard a sound coming from under the bus and was shocked to find its source - the huge python.

"The driver heard a hissing sound coming from under the bus and decided to take a closer look. He was terrified by the unexpected sight of the gigantic snake and immediately reported the incident to us," Lokesh Kumar, an employee at the depot, said according to the press release.

Members from the NGO reached and successfully captured the Indian Rock Python. Currently under observation, the reptile will soon be released back into the wild.

"Finding a python in urban areas is not uncommon. This particular python might have wandered out of the small forest area behind Rajghat," Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS said. "We are glad to see that people are becoming more sensitized towards these largely misunderstood reptiles and that instead of taking matters into their own hands, they immediately report such incidents to the authorities," he added.

Indian Rock Pythons are non-venomous but can cause injury with their bite.

About two weeks ago, a Delhi man found a python coiled up on his scooter. The snake was eventually rescued.