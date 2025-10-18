'1.5 Hours, 7 km, And An 8-Month Pregnant Wife': Bengaluru Man Questions If City Is Liveable

The festive season has taken a toll on Bengaluru residents who have had to endure massive traffic jams, forcing them to spend hours sitting idle in their vehicles. A social media user has now vented their frustration, questioning if Bengaluru was liveable anymore after they were forced to spend 1.5 hours in traffic, whilst covering a mere distance of seven kilometres with a heavily pregnant wife beside them.

"The picture says it all. 1.5 hours to cover a miserable 7 km on HAL road near Varthur this evening. I was taking my 8-month pregnant wife for a routine checkup," the user wrote in the r/bangalore subreddit.

The man said that during the traffic jam, he feared what if the worst was happening right now: "I kept thinking, what if this was a real emergency? What if she went into labour right now?"

"The sheer helplessness is suffocating. You're just a sitting duck, trapped in a metal box, watching the clock tick by. We pay insane road taxes for this privilege. I genuinely believe this city is doomed. The infrastructure has completely collapsed, and it feels like there's no way out. What a nightmare."

'Move Out...'

As the post gained traction, social media users urged the individual to shift to a different city so that the baby's delivery could take place smoothly.

"I'm sorry but Bangalore road planning is dumb. It is the lowest IQ implementation of roads anywhere in India. It is so stupid, it beggars belief as to why people tolerate it," said one user, while another added: "I'm 28, born and raised in Bangalore, and I feel this in my bones. It's genuinely sad to even step out of the house anymore because it doesn't feel like the city I grew up in."

A third commented: "Bro move out of Bangalore if possible for the next 1 month till you have your baby at least, this city is truly not livable any more. I seriously sometimes pity the people living in the IT corridor especially, what a dystopian world they are living in."

A fourth said: "Bangalore traffic is getting terrible day by day. Even for a usual 15-20 minutes ride you will have to get stuck in traffic for hours."

Earlier this week, a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus breakdown led to an hours-long jam on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The Bengaluru Traffic Police said the bus broke down near the Ecospace Junction, which led to slow-moving traffic in the area.