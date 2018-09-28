Man Rams Jaguar On Divider After Peeping Out To Spit Gutkha, Injured

Noida | | Updated: September 28, 2018 20:28 IST
A property dealer rammed his speeding Jaguar car into a divider in Noida (Representational)

Noida: 

A property dealer was hospitalised with severe injuries after he rammed his speeding Jaguar car into the divider on a highway in Greater Noida, police said Friday.

The incident took place at 'Zero Point' on the Expressway around 7 pm on Thursday, they said, adding that he was alone in the car.

The victim, Prashant Kasana, 27, a native of Kasana area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, lives in Alpha 1 sector of Greater Noida, officials said.

A private security guard who witnessed the accident said, "The car was coming at a high speed. Must have been around 120 kmph. Suddenly, the driver peeped his head out to spit gutkha/pan masala, and lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the divider."

"I rushed to the spot and with the help of another passerby, who was in a Scorpio, rushed him to a hospital here," the guard, Mahaveer, said.

A neighbour of Mr Kasana said he suffered serious injuries to the head and was referred to a private hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar early Friday.

According to senior police officials, no complaint was registered in the case but a PCR had reached the spot for basic probe.

