Woman In Greater Noida Jumps To Death From 16th Floor With Child In Arms

A 33-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death, along with her six-month old daughter in her arms, from the 16th floor of her apartment in Greater Noida, police said today.

The woman was not well and was battling depression as well, the police said.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night at a group housing society in Greater Noida West.

"The woman was living with her family in the society. Her brother informed the police that she was suffering from an illness and was in depression," a police spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out by the local police station, the official added.

Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers like parents, siblings, spouse or friends recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.



