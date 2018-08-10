Woman Conspires With Lover To Kill Husband In Noida: Police

The woman and her lover got her husband drunk before killing her, police said

A woman and her lover were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her husband in Sector 2 in Noida, police officials said.

The body of Dharampal with his throat slit was found from an under-construction building in D-Block of the sector on August 5, they said.

A case was registered against unknown persons at the Sector 20 police station.

During investigation, the police found that Dharampal's wife Uma Devi was in a relationship with Usman Rana and the two wanted to eliminate the husband, the officials said.

Both the accused and the deceased were in their 30s, they said.

"On the night of August 4, the two conspired to get Dharampal drunk. When the husband was sloshed, they slit his throat and put the body in the under-construction building," the officials said.

"We have also recovered the knife which was used in the crime. The knife was found from the bushes in a plot adjoining the building," they said.

The duo has been charged for murder under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, in 2011, the woman was jailed for five months in Mahoba district for her involvement in the murder of her former partner.

