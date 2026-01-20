Woman, 19, Killed As Speeding Jaguar Crashes While Overtaking Truck In Noida

A 19-year-old woman died, and three other teenagers were injured after the Jaguar car they were travelling in lost control and crashed on the Noida-Bhangel elevated road early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place when the car driver - one of those injured - was trying to overtake a truck.

The driver lost control of the luxury car, which resulted in the vehicle being crushed between the truck and a divider on the road. The impact of the collision was so strong that it left the driver's side of the car completely mangled.

There were four people in the car - Falak Ahmad (19), Ansh (19), Ayush Bhati (17), and Neel Panwar (18).

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Falak was declared dead. The rest of the teenagers are out of danger, officials said.

It is not yet clear who was driving the car.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, and the families of the victims have been informed.

Officials said that the driver fled the spo,t and efforts are underway to trace him.