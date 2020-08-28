Child Found Dead Under Noida Flyover, Probe Underway: Police

It was not clear how the child died and the body was sent for post-mortem, police said (Representational)

The body of a child was found under the Mahamaya flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday.

Aged between 8 to 10 years, the child's body was spotted Thursday afternoon in a green belt under the usually busy flyover in the city and its identity ascertained later in the day, they said.

"The child's body was found under the Mahamaya flyover. His family, which lives in Sector 44's Chhalera village, has been traced. A probe is on and police team are enquiring about the incident from the locals," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S said.

It was not clear how the child died and the body was sent for post-mortem, the officer said, adding other details would be available only after the autopsy.

The autopsy report was yet to reach the police, an official from the local Sector 39 police station told PTI Friday afternoon.