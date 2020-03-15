Noida Man Driving BMW Stops To Urinate, Thieves Flee With Car

The BMW car was owned by the driver's brother-in-law (Representational)

Some unidentified people allegedly fled with a BMW car after the man driving it pulled up to urinate on a roadside, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident happened on Saturday night in Sector 90 under Phase 2 police station limits, when Rishabh Arora, a stock broker, was returning in the car from a party in an inebriated condition.

The luxury car is owned by Mr Arora's brother-in-law and there is a Rs 40 lakh loan pending on the vehicle, they said.

"Police force including senior officials had reached the spot after it was reported that a man's BMW car has been stolen," senior police officer Harish Chander said.

Mr Arora had stopped the car midway to urinate. Meanwhile, some unidentified men reached the spot and fled with the vehicle, Mr Chander added.

Prime facie, it appears the robbery was planned by someone who is known to the car's owner, Mr Chander said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified people and the police are probing the matter and will ensure the recovery of the vehicle soon, the officer said.

Asked if the stock broker would be charged for drunken driving, Mr Chander told news agency PTI: "The priority is to recover the BMW and ensure arrest of the culprits. It's a serious concern that somebody's car gets stolen like this on city roads."

Mr Arora has alleged in his complaint that the men, who had arrived on a motorcycle, had put a gun on his back while he was relieving himself but that claim is yet to be verified since he was "highly drunk", according to officials.

Mr Arora was using his brother-in-law's BMW for about six-seven days now, the officials added.