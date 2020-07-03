Security Guard Shoots Fruit Seller Over Price Of Mangoes In Noida: Police

The security guard shot one of the fruit sellers on his leg, injuring him. (Representational)

A fruit seller was injured after being shot at by a private security guard in Noida today allegedly after a dispute over the prices of mangoes, the police said.

The 25-year-old fruit seller has been identified as Pardesi, while the accused security guard is 40-year-old Satendra Nath Pandey, who has been arrested, the police said.

The incident took place near Khoda Colony, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida Ranvijay Singh said.

"The security guard was returning home after night duty at the office in Sector 27. He stopped to buy fruits near Khoda Colony where a dispute broke out between him and some of the fruit sellers over the rates of mangoes. The fruit sellers got into a physical duel with him after which he left for his office from where he came back with a gun," Mr Singh said.

"After returning to the spot, he shot one of the fruit sellers on his leg with whom he had a fight, leaving him injured," the officer said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and the police were alerted. The accused was taken into custody, Mr Singh said.

A case has been registered and further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.