Pitbull Attacks Dog Shelter Worker In Noida, Leaves Him Hospitalized

A pitbull has attacked a worker at the dog shelter home in Noida, leaving him hospitalised with serious leg injuries. The harrowing incident occurred at a dog shelter home in Sector 108 and was caught on camera.

The video shows the pitbull lunging at the man's right leg and biting him. The worker, floored, started bleeding, but the dog kept on biting his leg.

He was later rescued with the help of other workers and taken to the hospital.

Pitbull are known for their ferocious temper and are often seen attacking people, even their owners.

Last year, the Centre directed states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, and Rottweiler, amid rising instances of pet dog attacks.

Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, Boerboel Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, Caucasian Shepherd Dog, South Russian Shepherd Dog, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiffs, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf Dogs, Canario, Akbash Dog, Moscow Guard Dog, Cane Corso and Bandog were among the other breeds sought to be banned from the Centre.