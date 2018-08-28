One Dead After Two People Looking To Rob A Store Open Fire In Noida

The two accused were arrested by police (Representational)

Two persons, who had opened fire in a public space in which a man was killed here recently, have been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The duo, identified as Dev and Udaiveer, was held by the police near Haraula yesterday. They belong to Mainpuri district but have criminal cases registered against them in the Northern Capital Region, including Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, they said.

"On August 20, they were roaming around in a market in Sector 9 planning to rob an electronics shop. The public in the market had grown suspicious of their movement and questioned them," Circle Officer, Noida City 1st, Avneesh Kumar told reporters.

"Soon they started running away and were chased by some locals. The main accused, Dev, while running through a public space in Sector 4 opened fire to intimidate those chasing him. One local, identified as Bunty, was hit by a bullet," he said.

Bunty, who hailed from Bakhtiyarpur in Bihar, died on the spot, Mr Kumar said, adding that a case was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Mr Kumar said the duo was intercepted by the police during a routine checking on Sunday.

"On being probed, it was revealed that these were the two men involved in the August 20 incident. On further investigation it was found that they have been previously booked by the police in Faridabad and Gurgaon for thefts," the CO said.

The locals, who had chased Dev and Udaiveer, have identified them and their identity was also verified through the CCTV footage, he said.

Mr Kumar said the two used the modus operandi -- intimidating people using firearms -- to target and rob people. "Three pistols and some live bullets have been seized from their possession," he added.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) besides being charged under the Arms Act, the police said.

The duo has been remanded in judicial custody, they said.

