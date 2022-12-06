Noida Woman, 24, Killed After Luxury Car Crashes Into Her Scooter

The woman was dragged along for a few meters by the car

A 24-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was killed after a luxury car rammed into the two-wheeler she was driving.

The woman, Dipika Tripathi, was taking a turn for her office from the divider at Sector 96 of Noida when a speeding Jaguar car crashed into her scooter on Sunday morning, officials said.

Dipika was dragged along for a few meters by the car, eyewitnesses say.

The driver of the car, Samuel Andrew Pyster who is from Haryana, fled the scene leaving his vehicle at the accident site, officials said.

The grievously injured woman was then taken to the Yatharth Hospital in Sector 110 by the passersby where the doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

The man who was missing after the accident has been found, officials said.

A senior police official told NDTV that a case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Dipika's brother. "We have arrested the man and the car is also in our custody," he said.