Noida Teen Dies After Accidentally Falling Off 6th Floor Balcony: Police

Further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the police said (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell from the balcony of his sixth-floor apartment in Noida on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place at the Golf Avenue First society in Noida's Sector 75, the police said.

"The boy was hanging close to the railing in the balcony of the flat but slipped and fell down. He apparently lost balance while taking support of the railing," a police spokesperson said.

"He was taken to a private hospital but could not be saved," the spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)