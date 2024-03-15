Teen Dies After Falling Off 18th-Floor Balcony In Noida Extension

The police have begun legal proceedings in the case (Representational)

A Class 12 student died on Thursday after allegedly falling off the balcony of her 18th-floor apartment in a housing complex in Noida Extension in a suspected case of accidental death, the police said.

The 18-year-old girl was watering plants on the balcony in the evening when she fell, officials said.

"The girl, who was a Class 12 student, died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society in the Bisarkh police station area," a police spokesperson said.

When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed to the spot and initiated legal proceedings, the spokesperson added.

A senior officer told news agency PTI that the girl, whose parents are teachers, recently received the results of exams held in school. She cleared the exam successfully.

"It appears that while watering the plants she slipped and fell off the balcony," the officer said.

The incident comes a day after a Class 7 student died after he allegedly jumped off the 22nd floor of his building in a nearby society due to exam pressure.

