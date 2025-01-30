Teen Run Over To Death By Speeding Jeep In Noida

A 15-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding Bolero Jeep near Sector-145 Metro Station here, police said on Thursday.

The boy who died has been identified as Aarush, a resident of Nalgarha village, they said.

A person named Somesh lodged a report at the Police Station here last night that his son was walking on the service road near Sector-145 Metro Station during the evening hours when a speeding black Bolero Jeep hit him after which he died on the spot, said Lakshmi Singh, the media in-charge of the Noida Police Commissioner.

The victim's father has revealed the registration number of the Bolero Jeep to the police and on this basis the search for the driver is on, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

