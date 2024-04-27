Noida Scrap Mafia, His Girlfriend Arrested After Deportation From Thailand

The 42-year-old gangster is also an accused in a gang-rape case,s aid police (File)

Uttar Pradesh's scrap gangster Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana and his girlfriend Kajal Jha, who were held earlier this week in Thailand, have been taken into custody by the Greater Noida police after their deportation to India, officials said on Saturday.

Both the wanted accused, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on their arrest, had fled to Thailand on December 31 from Delhi and a lookout circular was issued against them, the officials said.

Ravi Nagar, who is involved in scrap trade, has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after an FIR was lodged against him at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on January 2 this year.

The 42-year-old gangster is also an accused in a gang-rape case lodged at the Noida Sector 39 police station on December 28, 2023, according to officials.

"The accused and his associate were held by the authorities in Bangkok, Thailand, earlier this week. They were deported to India and taken into custody by officials of our Knowledge Park police station and SWAT team after they landed at the Delhi airport on Friday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

"We were in touch with Thai authorities, the Interpol and central agencies in Delhi. A look-out circular was issued against them in January and later a red-corner notice was issued for them after it was suspected that they could flee the country," Khan said.

"As many as 20 cases of robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder, extortion, fraud, Gangster Act etc have been registered against the arrested accused Ravi Nagar alias Ravindra Singh alias Ravi Kana at various police stations of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad," the UP police said.

The local police here said the accused had formed their own gang and floated companies with the money earned illegally by scrap trade.

"So far, assets worth approximately Rs 250 crore of the accused have been attached," the police said.

Ravi Nagar allegedly used criminal influence to win scrap contracts and even engaged in loot of material from industrial sites, according to the police.

