Noida Schools Closed From September 21-25 Due To International Trade Show

The international trade exhibition will continue for 5 days.

Schools in Noida will remain closed, some for physical classes, for five days (from September 21-25) due to the international trade exhibition, which will be organised at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida. The schools have sent circulars to parents informing about the closure. Some of them have mentioned that they will conduct online classes in the said period, and will take exams in the virtual mode. The Uttar Pradesh government has taken unprecedented steps to make the trade fair a success.

The five days of trade show will also include a weekend - on September 23 and 24 - so technically the schools will remain closed for three days - September 21, 22 and 25.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the international trade exhibition at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Seventeen government departments are expected to set up stalls there.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that through the international trade show, the whole word would get introduced to the wonderful craft, cuisine and culture of Uttar Pradesh.

According to official website of the event, more than 5 lakh visitors, including foreigners, are expected at the trade exhibition.

"It will showcase ODOP (One District One Product), GI-Tag products, and a whole lot of other products that are created and manufactured across Uttar Pradesh and that have immense potential to be marketed globally," the text on the website said.

The exhibition will be spread in an area of more than 50,000 square metres. The website says that the business hours for the trade exhibition are 11am-3pm and public hours from 3pm-8pm.