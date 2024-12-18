Noida School Director Live Streams Teachers Inside Washroom With Spy Cam

The camera was discovered by a teacher who alerted the police.

The director of a school in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has been arrested for placing a spy camera in the bulb socket of the teachers' washroom. The camera allowed the director to watch live footage of individuals entering the washroom through his computer and mobile phone. The camera was discovered by a teacher who alerted the police.

The incident occurred at Learn with Fun, a play school in Noida's Sector 70. On December 10, a teacher noticed something unusual in the bulb holder of the washroom. She observed a faint light in the holder, which aroused her suspicion. Upon closer examination, she discovered a hidden spy camera. She immediately informed the school's security guard, who confirmed the presence of the device.

The teacher subsequently reported the matter to the school director, Navnish Sahay, and the school's coordinator, Parul. However, they denied the charges.

The teacher alleges that neither Sahay nor Parul took any action to address the issue.

Following the teacher's complaint, Noida Central Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Awasthi launched an investigation and registered a case. The investigation confirmed that the spy camera was operational and capable of live-streaming footage without recording it.

The director, Navnish Sahay, was subsequently arrested.

According to police statements, Sahay admitted during interrogation that he had purchased the spy camera online for Rs 22,000. The device was specifically designed to be concealed within a bulb holder, making it nearly undetectable without close scrutiny. Sahay reportedly used the camera to stream live footage from the teachers' washroom directly to his personal devices.

The teacher has also alleged that this was not an isolated incident. She claims to have discovered a similar spy camera in the school's toilet earlier, which she had handed over to the coordinator, Parul. However, no action was taken at that time, she alleged.

According to the teacher, the school's security guard Vinod revealed that the camera had been installed by the director himself. Police are now examining whether the security guard played any role in the installation of the device.

The school's operations have been suspended as the investigation continues.