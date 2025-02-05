Schools In Noida Get Bomb Threat, Probe On As Panic Grips Parents

At least four schools in Uttar Pradesh's Noida received a bomb threat on Wednesday via email, invoking panic among parents, teachers, and students. The police have not found anything suspicious yet, officials said.

The bomb threat was received by Step by Step School, The Heritage School, Gyanshree School, and Mayur School. Upon receiving the information, a UP Police team, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), a fire brigade, and a dog squad were sent to the spot, who conducted a thorough investigation of the schools, officials said.

The incident also prompted the authorities to send students back home. The schools sent messages to guardians informing them of the threat email.

"Dear Parent, we are writing to inform you about a situation that came up today. This morning, our school received an anonymous email threatening the presence of explosive devices on the premises. In line with our commitment to safety and following strict protocols, we immediately contacted the police and initiated a swift and orderly evacuation of all students, staff, and personnel to the designated safe area on the field," the email accessed by NDTV said.

The school authorities further informed that after completing a comprehensive search, the police team confirmed that the school premises were safe and gave the clearance to resume normal classes.

"This matter is being further investigated by the concerned authorities. We understand that this situation may have caused concern, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are grateful for your trust, understanding, and continued support during this time," it added.

Additionally, the police have appealed to the public to not pay attention to rumours and maintain peace.

Dozens of such bomb threats had kept authorities on alert last year, with former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying Delhi never had such a bad state of law and order. Students were sent back while the bomb squad and sniffer dogs took over campuses. They would end up with nothing suspicious at the end of the day. In one such incident in December last year, over 40 schools in Delhi, including DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar, received a bomb threat via email.

Last month, the Delhi police arrested a Class 12 student for his role behind the bomb threats that put the entire city administration on alert for several days. According to the police, the minor sent the email at least six times to skip exams at his school.